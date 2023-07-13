Report: Onana deal verbally agreed on

According to reports, Manchester United has a ‘verbal agreement’ with Serie A giants Inter Milan over Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United have already spent £55m to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea and now their attention has switched to acquiring a goalkeeper to replace David De Gea.

BREAKING: Manchester United are now closing in on André Onana deal as final verbal proposal has been made during talks today. #MUFC



Understand it’s €50m fee plus €5m add ons.



Structure of add ons being discussed then… done deal.



It’s imminent, as expected. pic.twitter.com/o4aRP8YCWr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2023

They have been linked with Diogo Costa and David Raya but Inter Milan’s Onana has emerged as their top target in that area.

Onana previously worked with Erik ten Hag during their time at Ajax and he is regarded as one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers in the world.

United have had a couple of bids rejected for Onana, but journalist Rudy Galetti is now reporting that the two clubs have ‘reached a verbal agreement’ over a transfer fee.

The Premier League giants will reportedly pay an initial £42m for Onana and an additional £5m is included in potential add-ons.

Galetti added:

‘New contacts expected in the next 24/48h to discuss the details and complete the move; the goalkeeper is ready to join Man United.’

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi confirmed on Wednesday that Onana will link up with the rest of their squad for pre-season this week but he conceded that a transfer to Man Utd is possible.

“He’s an Inter player, tomorrow (Thursday) he’ll be among the players called up for pre-season, we know the transfer window is unpredictable and that all Italian clubs have to sell before they can buy,” Inzaghi said.

“We know there’s this risk (he goes) but at the same time, I’m calm about it all because the club and the owners have reassured me that this year we’ll have a competitive Inter.”