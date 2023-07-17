Report: Manchester United finalise personal terms with André Onana ahead of his transfer

Manchester United have finally agreed personal terms with goalkeeper André Onana ahead of finalising the transfer fee with Inter Milan.

According to a report by The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, Manchester United are aiming to add André Onana as soon as possible to their pre-season squad in the USA. Personal terms regarding salary and incentives were agreed upon yesterday between the player and his proposed future club.

It is reported that ‘talks on Onana’s salary had a breakthrough on Saturday’ and discussions surrounding the transfer fees will be concluded today or tomorrow. United have recently offered Inter €43 million plus €5 million in add-ons. The Nerazzurri were trying to get an amount close to €50-55 million but seems like they will have to settle on a compromise.

André Onana to Manchester United, it’s finally here we go!



Clubs are closing in on the agreement then Onana will travel for medical tests and contract signing.



Man Utd set to request VISA for Onana for USA trip.



Ten Hag will have the new goalkeeper he wanted. pic.twitter.com/hWQX9svsMV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2023

Fabrizio Romano posted his signature ‘Here We Go’ on the deal and said that The Red Devils are set to request VISA for Onana as he is expected in the United States on Wednesday.

Even though the exact transfer amount is yet to be negotiated, United are confident about getting the Cameroonian aboard their star-studded ranks. Following the completion of the deal, it will be a reunion for the goalkeeper and manager Erik Ten Hag after working together during their time with Ajax.

The Dutch manager wants a striker this summer and he is expected to dig into the Serie A again and possibly secure the services of Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund.