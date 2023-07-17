Marcus Rashford agrees new five-year contract

Marcus Rashford has agreed to a new long-term contract with Manchester United, according to multiple sources.

The England forward has a verbal agreement with the club for a new five-year contract that would keep him at Old Trafford until 2028.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach agreement in principle with Marcus Rashford over new 5yr contract. Deal until 2028 in final stages of negotiation + set to be signed after 25yo rejected more lucrative offers from England & abroad to stay at #MUFC @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/qmU1d1vLyq — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 17, 2023

The 25-year-old England forward has been in talks with United for a considerable period, ahead of his existing terms ending in 2024.

However, any uncertainty will be banished once Rashford puts pen to paper on a fresh deal that runs until 2028 — which is now in its final stages of negotiation between the club and his representative Dwaine Maynard.

Rashford received more lucrative proposals from teams in England and Europe but turned them down to stay at United, where he has always dreamed of winning major honors.

It is a huge boost for the Old Trafford side at the start of a week, which should also see them complete the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana before traveling to the U.S. on Wednesday for their summer tour.