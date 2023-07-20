Bruno Fernandes named Manchester United captain

Bruno Fernandes has been named as the new club captain of Manchester United.

The Portuguese midfielder has already worn the armband for United on numerous occasions and Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he will now lead the team on a permanent basis

Bruno Fernandes will be new Man Utd captain, as revealed two days ago.

Fernandes has scored 64 goals and contributed 54 assists in just 185 games for the club since joining in 2020.

As captain, the two-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year will continue to drive the highest standards throughout the squad as United push for success in the 2023/24 season and beyond

Fernandes skippered United 42 times out of a possible 62 games in 2022-23, including in both domestic cup finals. The game was up for Harry Maguire long before his cameo at Wembley in the League Cup final just so he was kit-ready for the trophy presentation.

Fernandes, 27, also led United out for Ten Hag’s first match in charge in the pre-season friendly thrashing of Liverpool in Bangkok last July. They jointly and sheepishly clutched the Bangkok Century Cup and a bond was quickly forged.

Fernandes was the inevitable choice. He led United impeccably last season, bar an aberration at Anfield where he bickered with club staff over a substitution, despaired at a linesman and downed tools in a 7-0 thrashing.

Although Fernandes is now officially recognised as United’s captain, figures at the club have stressed a coterie of leaders remain in the squad. Raphael Varane captained United in their first two pre-season matches against Leeds and Lyon, Casemiro’s input is highly regarded while the homegrown contingent of Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and veteran Tom Heaton served in the leadership group Ten Hag often consulted last season. United expect them to continue to support Fernandes now his appointment has been confirmed

Saudi Offers Rejected

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fernandes isn’t about to join the exodus of names making the move and has repeatedly turned down talks from Saudi clubs.

Romano believes there has been more than one approach for the 28-year-old and that part of his decision to reject the move is down to him becoming Manchester United’s new captain.

Understand Bruno Fernandes rejected more than two approaches from Saudi one month ago.



It's only Manchester United for Bruno who's expected to become the next permanent captain.

Maguire’'s Future In Limbo

England regular Harry Maguire was removed as captain of Manchester United captain by manager Erik ten Hag earlier this month.

The Englishman was made the skipper of the club by Ten Hag’s predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020. However, Maguire has been in and out of the team under Ten Hag, and is unlikely to feature regularly this season.

The England center-back said that he was “extremely disappointed” but will “continue to give my all” in the shirt of Manchester United.

Maguire started only eight games in the PL last season as the Dutch manager preferred the partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane over him.

After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.



So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the… pic.twitter.com/TAOS0eisF1 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 16, 2023

“Everyone at Manchester United thanks Harry for his contribution as captain over the past three and a half years,” United said in a statement. “The manager will announce the new captain in due course, after he has informed the players.”

Maguire has made over 170 appearances for United since being signed from Leicester for 80 million pounds (now $105 million) in 2019.

Maguire hasn’t been a ‘hit’ amongst the Old Trafford faithful and his departure would not diminish the club’s hopes of aiming a silverware either. Former Leicester City-defender has been linked to West Ham United off late but with time on his side, Maguire’s final destination remains a mystery.”