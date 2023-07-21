Manchester United Transfer Rumor Roundup

Summer is heating up and, while Manchester United toils away in the hellscape that is the United States of America in July, the club is doing some business.

Obviously, the news was made official yesterday that Andre Onana was joining the club. United’s new No. 1 will wear the number 24, and we can’t wait to watch him between the pipes – maybe even here in-person in New York Ci… er, New Jersey while many of us at The Busby Babe are in attendance for the friendly against Arsenal (eyeball emojis).

Elanga and Henderson both wanted by Forest

The law offices of Anthony, Anthony, and Antony are likely to shed a partner sooner rather than later as Anthony Elanga eyes a permanent move according to Tom Collomosse. Nottingham Forest has agreed to pay £15 million pounds for the Swedish international and his medical is scheduled this weekend.

And Nottingham Forest isn’t done thrifting at Manchester United. They are looking into bringing back Dean Henderson to be their goalkeeper, however, United have already rejected an offer of a loan with an option to buy. Can’t imagine Henderson is happy to see Onana showing up to camp, so a move away is probably going to be best for a player known for impatience.

Alex Telles on the move to Saudi Arabia

Our long national nightmare is (almost) over. Alex Telles is 99 percent of the way to no longer being a Manchester United player. Fabrizio Romano has given it the ol’ “Here We Go” and Manchester United appears to have actually collected a fee of around £6 million according to Samuel Luckhurst.

Mr. Telles, thank you for your service in jumpstarting Luke Shaw’s super saiyan transformation. However, the next time we watch you play in a meaningful match will be too soon.

Erik ten Hag wants reunion with Morocco standout Sofyan Amrabat

Last, but not least, the engine room might have another member as Erik ten Hag returns to his Eridivise rolodex. According to La Gazzetta, United are looking to make a move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat with all parties looking at Monday as a key date in negotiations. The former Utrecht man and 2022 World Cup standout with Morroco could reunite with his old manager and provide more depth and dynamism as deep-lying playmaker in the midfield.