Transfer Roundup: Amrabat and Højlund deals in works, Elanga departs, West Ham want double swoop

Here’s the latest on the transfer front at Manchester United.

Rasmus Højlund personal terms settled as transfer talks continue

Reports emerged on Tuesday that Manchester United had reached personal terms with Atalanta and Denmark forward Rasmus Højlund.

It is well reported that the young striker’s preferred destination this summer is Old Trafford, and contract negotiations were not expected to be too much of an issue. The issue is and remains negotiations of a fee for Atalanta, who have Højlund under contract for a further four seasons.

It has been reported that the Italian side are holding out for a bid in the range of €60-70m, or about £50-60m. United have already spent close to £100m on Mason Mount and Andre Onana, meaning they are limited by Financial Fair Play rules for the rest of the summer.

Understand terms of Manchester United agreement with Rasmus Højlund and his camp on personal terms are now clear: five year deal, 2028



Told contract will include option for further year.



Man United will bid this week but for right fee — not entertaining €90/100m ‘games’. pic.twitter.com/XPnOLcE595 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2023

While Højlund is not a polished goal scorer, he is one of the most promising prospects at the position in Europe at the moment. He’s shown good awareness in attacking areas for club and country in his young career, and fills a gaping hole for United even if he doesn’t add 20+ goals immediately.

United in for Sofyan Amrabat

Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been another player garnering interest from Premier League and La Liga suitors this summer, including the club of his former manager.

Il #ManchesterUnited ha riattivato i contatti per Sofyan Amrabat e conta di chiudere per 25 più bonus in tempi brevi con la #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/aOpkgcz7As — Marco Conterio (@marcoconterio) July 25, 2023

Amrabat played under ten Hag at FC Utrecht several years ago, giving the two some understanding of each other ahead of a potential reunion. While Amrabat isn’t seen as a superstar midfield prospect, his knowledge of what ten Hag wants from midfielders as well as his ability to dictate the tempo of play in possession make him a nice option to strengthen the midfield this summer.

Anthony Elanga leaves for Nottingham Forest

Sweden forward and Manchester United Academy graduate Anthony Elanga confirmed his departure from the club after a week of links to Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side.

Forest narrowly escaped relegation after a nice finish to the 2022/23 season, extending their stay in the top flight for the first time since the 1990s. The club was the butt of many jokes for erratic transfer spending last summer, but they’ll hope to hit on more players this year as they fight again to stay up.

Elanga made the announcement himself with a social media post on Tuesday Morning.

Anthony Elanga announces he has officially left Manchester United pic.twitter.com/GsaTWO1Ui9 — utdreport (@utdreport) July 25, 2023

West Ham remain interested in deals for Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire

Finally, as United continue to explore options for ingoings and outgoings, West Ham have continued exploring potential deals for midfielder Scott McTominay and defender Harry Maguire. Both players saw a big drop in involvement last season under Erik ten Hag, with the latter recently being stripped of the captaincy.

West Ham have held initial talks with Manchester United over Maguire & McTominay. Gap in valuations for both players. United see them as very important members of squad. While not encouraging offers, it would require very big bids for United to even consider a sale. #MUFC #WHUFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 25, 2023

While neither player seems to have a clear path back into the starting XI next season, both are experienced players who more often than not are available. It will and should take adequate valuation by the Hammers to take them from the United squad.