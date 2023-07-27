Manchester United debut green kit in friendlies against Wrexham and Real Madrid

Manchester United debuted their new away kit in friendly losses to AFC Wrexham and Real Madrid this week, showing off a unique addition to the team’s growing collection of away and third kits in recent years.

While some mock-ups of the kit have floated around in recent months, the official launch began on Monday with the release on the club’s official store.

The green is a much darker shade than in other iterations of the throwback kit, notably the green and yellow from the mid-1990s, and in some mock-ups it was mistaken for a black and white striped kits.

“The new away kit draws inspiration from the club’s early away strips, introducing a fresh interpretation of the classic green colour,” Elliot Whitelaw wrote in a piece for Manchester United’s website on Monday. “Maroon-red lines punctuate white blocks, reminiscent of the city’s distinctive red bricks and architecture.

“The night-green base represents the urban landscape that Manchester is renowned for, providing a perfect canvas for the bold, vibrant design. Completing the silhouette is a stylish white ribbed crew-neck collar.”

️ "I like the colours, I like the stripes, I like the badge!"



Watch our players react to seeing the new away kit for the first time with Inside View @TeamViewer ↔️ #BringingYouCloser — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 25, 2023

The stripes in itself are a shift from the typical United away kit, much like the divisive but stylish zebra kit from a couple seasons ago. The design does however have a classic shirt vibe about it, and fans will hope to see it in more big games such as the one on Wednesday against Real Madrid.

United still have yet to release a third kit, but it has been reported that the crest will be a standalone devil from the center of the badge. It will be another change from the typical kit launch, though the shirt itself is set to be a familiar white kit option to offer a neutral option with the red and dark green kits clash with opposition.