Friday Transfer Roundup: Maguire, Henderson, Fred and Hojlund

Needless to say, the transfer rumors are fast and furious involving Manchester United players and potential United players

Here are the headlines for Friday

Suprizingly, there are teams interested in ex-United captain, Harry Maguire. United got Maguire for $80m but there is noway United will ever get that in return, but there is always hope!

Manchester United have rejected West Ham proposal for Harry Maguire out of hand. #MUFC



Official bid was worth £20m, as called by @David_Ornstein — Man United want more than this to let Harry leave. pic.twitter.com/U83HFCcbDp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2023

Fred:

The out-of-favor midfielder appears to have found a new team for the coming season:

Fred has agreed personal terms to make a step closer to joining Galatasaray https://t.co/PPCngipnL6 — utdreport (@utdreport) July 28, 2023

Fred has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray. [@SkySportsNews] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) July 28, 2023

Dean Henderson:

#mufc are receptive to negotiating a loan deal with an obligation to buy Dean Henderson with Nottingham Forest as long as they bank the fee by January [@samuelluckhurst] pic.twitter.com/LfFz1r1hHN — utdreport (@utdreport) July 28, 2023

Manchester United are receptive to negotiating a loan deal with an obligation to buy Dean Henderson with Nottingham Forest as long as they bank the fee by the January transfer window.

United rejected Forest’s initial proposal to loan Henderson, 26, and sign him once he had played a certain number of games as they want to sell the goalkeeper.

Forest are cautious about re-signing Henderson, who spent last season on loan at the City Ground, as he has not played since January due to a thigh injury. Henderson had surgery in May but is training with United on their pre-season tour of the United States and is nearing a return to match fitness.

United believe sales in the summer and winter transfer windows would ensure they comply with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, so they want payment for Henderson to be triggered by the new year, at the latest.

Rasmus Hojlund:

Reports in Italy suggest Manchester United are now on the verge of striking an agreement with Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund with a new written offer set to be submitted ‘in the coming days’. The Red Devils have been locked in talks with the Serie A club over the Danish frontman for several weeks but it now appears the saga is finally nearing a positive and rewarding conclusion for Erik ten Hag.

BREAKING! An agreement between Atalanta and Manchester United for striker Rasmus Hojlund is edging closer, we understand. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/ci2hCq2584 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 28, 2023

United are understood to have submitted a £50million verbal proposal in the past few days but with Paris Saint-Germain also at the table, it was clear they would have to raise their bid to oust their transfer rivals.

Now Sky Italia are reporting that an agreement is seemingly on the verge of completion as United are set to blow their rivals out of the water with an improved offer.