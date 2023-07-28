 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Transfer Roundup: Maguire, Henderson, Fred and Hojlund

It's been a busy Friday for United

By Vince Rosetta
Manchester United v Middlesbrough: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Needless to say, the transfer rumors are fast and furious involving Manchester United players and potential United players

Here are the headlines for Friday

Suprizingly, there are teams interested in ex-United captain, Harry Maguire. United got Maguire for $80m but there is noway United will ever get that in return, but there is always hope!

Fred:

The out-of-favor midfielder appears to have found a new team for the coming season:

Dean Henderson:

Manchester United are receptive to negotiating a loan deal with an obligation to buy Dean Henderson with Nottingham Forest as long as they bank the fee by the January transfer window.

United rejected Forest’s initial proposal to loan Henderson, 26, and sign him once he had played a certain number of games as they want to sell the goalkeeper.

Forest are cautious about re-signing Henderson, who spent last season on loan at the City Ground, as he has not played since January due to a thigh injury. Henderson had surgery in May but is training with United on their pre-season tour of the United States and is nearing a return to match fitness.

United believe sales in the summer and winter transfer windows would ensure they comply with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules, so they want payment for Henderson to be triggered by the new year, at the latest.

Rasmus Hojlund:

Reports in Italy suggest Manchester United are now on the verge of striking an agreement with Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund with a new written offer set to be submitted ‘in the coming days’. The Red Devils have been locked in talks with the Serie A club over the Danish frontman for several weeks but it now appears the saga is finally nearing a positive and rewarding conclusion for Erik ten Hag.

United are understood to have submitted a £50million verbal proposal in the past few days but with Paris Saint-Germain also at the table, it was clear they would have to raise their bid to oust their transfer rivals.

Now Sky Italia are reporting that an agreement is seemingly on the verge of completion as United are set to blow their rivals out of the water with an improved offer.

