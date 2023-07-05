Mason Mount unveiled as new signing and new no. 7

Manchester United have officially completed and unveiled the signing of Mason Mount from league counterparts Chelsea on a permanent transfer.

An official statement from the club confirmed Mount’s arrival who joins Manchester United for contract until the summer of 2028.

The 24-year-old was reportedly unsettled with Chelsea, where he struggled to find regular minutes under three managers in a very poor 2022/23 season for the Blues. to attain Champions League football for next season further facilitated the move to The Red Devils.

Club director John Murtough explained Mount as an “extremely intelligent footballer” following his unveiling on Wednesday morning. United are set to pay The Blues a figure of around £55 million initial fee along with £5 million in add-ons to be paid when the midfielder wins trophies.

The Englishman has taken the iconic ‘7’ jersey, which was last worn by Cristiano Ronaldo before his departure last season. The number is a coveted one at the club, and has been previously donned by the likes of Eric Cantona, David Beckham, Bryan Robson, George Best. It was and still is a lucrative part of Manchester United’s history.

With Mount’s arrival, Erik Ten Hag has completed his first signing of the season. The club are continuing talks with Serie A side Inter Milan for the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana as David De Gea’s exit comes closer. A bid was reportedly sent on Wednesday morning as the club works to materialise their second signing of the season. However stiff competition is expected regarding the Nerazzurri and Cameroon goalkeeper’s signature.