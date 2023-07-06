Manchester United in negotiations for Rasmus Højlund and Andre Onana

Manchester United’s transfer business has picked up since the completion of a deal for Mason Mount last week. Within a week of sealing a move for the England midfielder United now seem to have deals lined up for a pair of Serie A stars to fill the two biggest holes left in the squad.

According to a report by Sam Wallace for the Telegraph, United are on the verge of sending a bid close to £50m for the Atalanta and Denmark forward. There was reported interest earlier in the summer on both United and the player’s end, but the high asking price by Atalanta appeared to be throwing off negotiations at the time.

EXCL: #MUFC to bid for Atalanta & Denmark striker Rasmus Højlund. Story with @JBurtTelegraph https://t.co/WiitMVkLpz — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) July 6, 2023

In addition to the pursuit of a forward, United have ramped up their efforts to fill their other big need: a no. 1 goalkeeper.

Longtime club servant David De Gea saw his contract with the Reds run out on July 1, leaving United with no clear option between the posts going into preseason. Their interest in Andre Onana appears to be legitimate though, and rumors have persisted over the past couple of weeks linking the former Ajax keeper to a reunion with Erik ten Hag.

Compromise being worked on between Manchester United and Inter for Andre Onana. Goalkeeper wants the move, sources suggest all parties would ideally like a resolution before July 13. Feeling a fee around £45m (€52.5m) inclusive of add-ons could seal ithttps://t.co/ih8WLxzpSW — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) July 6, 2023

Multiple reports on Thursday indicated that United were inching closer to an agreement with Inter Milan for Onana’s services, which would explain the beginning of proceedings over a potential Højlund bid as well.

With both deals in the range of £50m with add ons and likely payment structure, it would also fit with the reports about United’s budget and limitations this summer. Financial Fair Play rules have had an impact on their ability to spend after splurging on Antony and Casemiro at the deadline last August, but it appears ten Hag will be able to add three solid, day one options to the first team.