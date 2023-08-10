Report: Fred signs agreement with Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahce have made an official bid to sign Fred from Manchester United, claims Fabrizio Romano.

Fred to Fenerbahçe, here we go! Deal in place with Manchester United, proposal revealed earlier has been accepted and verbal agreement reached



Fred has agreed terms with Fenerbahçe and will travel for medical tests soon.



Exclusive story, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/PWnKMWInrb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Fenerbahce is rumored to have offered €15m to sign him permanently, which includes add-ons.

United are negotiating with Fenerbahce to get a deal over the line soon, with Fred’s representatives also discussing personal terms with them.

Moreover, Galatasaray have also made an approach to the Brazilian’s entourage in an attempt to hijack their rivals’ deals.

The 30-year-old has been on Erik ten Hag’s departure list this summer - as he continues to rebuild his midfield.

United value Fred slightly higher than £13m, but they will be happy to get things moving with the end of the transfer window nearing.

Ten Hag will want to cash in on Fred to help fund new arrivals.