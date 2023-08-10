 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Fred signs agreement with Fenerbahçe

By Vince Rosetta
Manchester United v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Fenerbahce have made an official bid to sign Fred from Manchester United, claims Fabrizio Romano.

Fenerbahce is rumored to have offered €15m to sign him permanently, which includes add-ons.

United are negotiating with Fenerbahce to get a deal over the line soon, with Fred’s representatives also discussing personal terms with them.

Moreover, Galatasaray have also made an approach to the Brazilian’s entourage in an attempt to hijack their rivals’ deals.

The 30-year-old has been on Erik ten Hag’s departure list this summer - as he continues to rebuild his midfield.

United value Fred slightly higher than £13m, but they will be happy to get things moving with the end of the transfer window nearing.

Ten Hag will want to cash in on Fred to help fund new arrivals.

