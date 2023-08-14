Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ratings for Manchester United in the 1-0 win over Wolves:
Andre Onana- 7
Didn’t have a lot to do for most of the game but turned up towards the end. Was fortunate not to concede a penalty, but the clean sheet and winning start will help him settle in.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7
Was rewarded for his forward runs with an assist.
Raphael Varane - 8
Scored a rare goal and kept a clean sheet. Can’t ask more from a centre-back.
Lisandro Martinez - 5
Was pulled off at half time after getting booked.
Luke Shaw - 6
Didn’t really have an impact in the inverted role and didn’t look too sharp in the first half.
Casemiro - 7
Made a lot of important tackles and interceptions in the first half but looked concerningly slow on occasions.
Mason Mount- 5
Wasn’t able to match Wolves physically.
Bruno Fernandes- 6
Had the same issues as Mount but played his part in the goal.
Alejandro Garnacho - 3
Never had the beating of Semedo.
Antony- 6
Looked the most likely to get on the scoresheet but squandered some excellent opportunities to slip in the final pass.
Marcus Rashford - 5
Had a few attempts but it wasn’t a great night.
Subs
Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho - 6
Slowed the game down for the better.
Victor Lindelof - 6
Was reliable after coming on.
Scott McTominay and Facundo Pellestri - N/A
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 6
That wasn’t a good showing. He’ll be well aware that the expectations have risen and that wasn’t up to mark. The lack of technique and physicality in the midfield was a massive concern. It doesn’t help that the transfer targets in the midfield don’t really fill you with optimism. The attack was quite toothless as well. A win is a win and it’s just the first game of the season, but that didn’t look promising.
