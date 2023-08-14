Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ratings for Manchester United in the 1-0 win over Wolves:

Andre Onana- 7

Didn’t have a lot to do for most of the game but turned up towards the end. Was fortunate not to concede a penalty, but the clean sheet and winning start will help him settle in.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

Was rewarded for his forward runs with an assist.

Raphael Varane - 8

Scored a rare goal and kept a clean sheet. Can’t ask more from a centre-back.

Lisandro Martinez - 5

Was pulled off at half time after getting booked.

Luke Shaw - 6

Didn’t really have an impact in the inverted role and didn’t look too sharp in the first half.

Casemiro - 7

Made a lot of important tackles and interceptions in the first half but looked concerningly slow on occasions.

Mason Mount- 5

Wasn’t able to match Wolves physically.

Bruno Fernandes- 6

Had the same issues as Mount but played his part in the goal.

Alejandro Garnacho - 3

Never had the beating of Semedo.

Antony- 6

Looked the most likely to get on the scoresheet but squandered some excellent opportunities to slip in the final pass.

Marcus Rashford - 5

Had a few attempts but it wasn’t a great night.

Subs

Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho - 6

Slowed the game down for the better.

Victor Lindelof - 6

Was reliable after coming on.

Scott McTominay and Facundo Pellestri - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 6

That wasn’t a good showing. He’ll be well aware that the expectations have risen and that wasn’t up to mark. The lack of technique and physicality in the midfield was a massive concern. It doesn’t help that the transfer targets in the midfield don’t really fill you with optimism. The attack was quite toothless as well. A win is a win and it’s just the first game of the season, but that didn’t look promising.