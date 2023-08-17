Opposition View: Tottenham w/Dustin George-Miller

Colin is joined by special guest Dustin George-Miller, the editor in chief of Cartilage Free Captain covering Tottenham Hotspur for SB Nation.

Colin and Dustin discuss Tottenham’s summer after moving on from the Mourinhio/Espirito Santo/Conte drudge years with new manager Ange Postecoglou, as well as the squad shaping up after the exit of club legend Harry Kane.

They also discuss Manchester United’s summer and the prospect of the two sides meeting so early in the season after big changes.

