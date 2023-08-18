Starting XI: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United

Here are the 11 key points you should know ahead of tomorrow’s fixture:

(1) Manchester United face Tottenham on Saturday in matchday two of the 2023-24 Premier League season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Red Devils claimed a hard-fought win against Wolves in their opening game of the new season and Spurs hope to open their winning account under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

(2) Tomorrow’s home side faced a thrilling battle in their first match of the new season. Ange Postecoglou failed to make an immediate impact at Spurs and his side had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Brentford. Defender Cristian Romero opened the scoring for the visitors’ last day in the 11th minute. Bryan Mbeumo equalised the scores in the 27th minute through a penalty. The Bees were of good value in attack and took the lead through Yoane Wissa soon. Emerson Royal scored the final goal of the game, levelling the scoreboard in the 45th minute.

(3) The sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich is set to inflict Spurs’ attacking output this season and a big challenge lies ahead for their new Australian manager to put things right. Captain Heung Min Son is expected to play a bigger part in this campaign and the addition of James Maddison from Leicester City looked optimistic on the first matchday ashe grabbed two assists for both goals.

(4) Spurs have received in boost as they will have Cristian Romero in their squad, despite him suffering a reported concussion and getting substituted after scoring last match’s opener.

(5) Bryan Gil, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster are set to miss the clash due to long-term injuries.

(6) Meanwhile, Manchester United approach this match on the back of a 1-0 victory against Wolves, a win for which they had to fight tooth and nail for. However, a much-improved effort is required by Erik Ten Hag’s men tomorrow if they want to deliver a positive result.

(7) United’s last match was going on the course of a goalless stalemate until Raphael Varane snatched the winner in the 76th minute. Wolves failed to convert a host of chances and they were made to pay for their mistake when Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s volleyed cross was headed home by the French defender. While a win in their opening fixture was what United needed to get their paces going, the Dutch manager will hope to improve his side’s finishing in the next few days.

(8) Erik Ten Hag was asked about Harry Maguire’s rejection of joining West Ham and he replied:

“Well, that process, that’s what I don’t know. Only Harry is a player from us, I’m happy he’s here. So, we need a good squad. We have four good centre-halves, even with Luke Shaw if you count him we have five, and we need that because we’re going to play 50 or 60 games this season. All the players are internationals, so we have a lot of load to cover. So, I’m very happy Harry Maguire is here. He has to fight for his position, as [does] everyone in the squad. So, we construct a squad with the double positions, but we need it.”

(9) The Dutch manager confirmed the presence of defender Lisandro Martinez in the squad, despite him taking a knock in the last match. He said:

“He was just training [on Thursday], so I think so. Yeah.”

(10) Manchester United will miss new signing Rasmus Hojlund tomorrow as he continues his recovery from an injury.

(11) FPL TIP: Andre Onana was instrumental in helping United keep a clean sheet against Wolves and he is a must on your FPL side. Until Hojlund joins, Marcus Rashford is expected to be the main goalscorer for The Red Devils, most have him in their teams and he should stay there for most of the season. As for Spurs, only James Maddison makes sense to have in your team. Richarlison is an outside shout, you never know how the Brazilian will show up.