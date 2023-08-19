Player Ratings: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United

Ratings for Manchester United in the 2-0 loss to Spurs:

Andre Onana- 6

Has had two imperfect displays but also provided more positives than any of the outfield players.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5

Kept Son quiet in the first half but didn’t offer a lot in possession.

Raphael Varane - 5

Better than his partner but ineffective in the grand scheme of things.

Lisandro Martinez - 3

Worrying start; not unlike last season.

Luke Shaw - 3

See this too often with Luke Shaw.

Casemiro - 3

Too many players ran past him with ease today. Thought he was a bit unfortunate in the last match but no excuses today.

Mason Mount- 3

Ten Hag and the recruitment department need to be answerable for this. He’s a good player but shouldn’t have been the priority.

Bruno Fernandes- 5

Had some great moments in the first half but went missing like the rest in the second half.

Alejandro Garnacho - 4

Better than last week but hasn’t made a strong enough case to become a starter.

Antony- 3

Fortunate that Amad suffered an injury during pre-season.

Marcus Rashford - 4

Had a few half chances. Will look better once he moves to the left.

Subs

Christian Eriksen, Jadon Sancho, Diogo Dalot -3

Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellestri - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 2

There’ll be a few signings before the window ends and the likes of Hojlund, Amad, and Mainoo will grow into the season, but that was worrying. Ten Hag’s boilerplate answers will get exhausting, so he needs a quick fix before everything gets up to speed. Doesn’t help that it has been a terrible week for the club.