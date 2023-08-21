Club states Mason Greenwood won’t return to Manchester United

Mason Greenwood will leave Manchester United after the club concluded their investigation into the circumstances around his arrest in January 2022.

The decision was announced in a club statement posted online today.

Chief Executive Officer, Richard Arnold followed up the club's announcement with an open to all United fans which was also posted online:

An open letter from our Chief Executive Officer, Richard Arnold.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 21, 2023

United said in a statement on Monday they “recognize the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United” and that he will do so away from the club.

Greenwood, 21, released his own statement simultaneously to say it is “the best decision for all of us” while also saying he “did not do the things” he has been accused of.

He was arrested in January 2022 on suspicion of rape and assault after images and an audio file were circulated online. Criminal charges were dropped in February.

A statement issued by United on Monday read: “Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offenses in respect of which he was originally charged.

“That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognize the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

“It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

Mason Greenwood remains on full pay. All options remain open re future but he is not coming back to train at Man Utd and no expectation of him playing for club again post loan/sale. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) August 21, 2023

A statement issued by Greenwood on Monday read: “I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst.

“I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges. However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

“Today’s decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me.

“The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club.”