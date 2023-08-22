The Mason Greenwood decision and loss at Tottenham

New episode of the Fergie Fledglings.

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly recap a difficult week at Manchester United, starting with the club’s handling of the Mason Greenwood situation, leading to the decision that the player will look to resume his football career “away from Old Trafford.”

That discussion is followed by a look at Manchester United’s 2-0 loss at the hands of Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday, and what exactly is making the start to the season so difficult for the Reds.

