Mount Injured, Out Until Next Month

Manchester United announced that newly acquired midfielder Mason Moun is set to miss Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest due to an injury picked up in last weekend’s encounter with Tottenham Hotspur

The small injury is expected to keep Mount out until the international break next month.

The England midfielder has started both of United's Premier League games so far this season after making his competitive debut for the club in last week’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford

He is not expected to feature again until they host Brighton on September 16. United’s two matches before the international break come at home to Nottingham Forest and away to Arsenal.

His status for England is unknown now but surely in question, but hopefully he won’t be rushed back for club or country.

Now Christian Eriksen may be set to return to the starting XI at the weekend.