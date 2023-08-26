Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United host Nottingham Forest in our third match of the Premier League season on Saturday.

The Reds made a winning start to the campaign when Raphael Varane’s header earned a 1-0 victory over Wolves at Old Trafford.

But after the disappointment of losing 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur in our first away game last weekend, Erik ten Hag’s side will be looking to get back on track against a Forest side who lost 2-1 at Arsenal in their first match before beating Sheffield United by the same scoreline last time out.

United will also come up against a familiar face in Anthony Elanga, who will return to the Theatre of Dreams for the first time since leaving United for Forest last month

The Reds will be without Mason Mount, after our no.7 picked up an injury in the Tottenham game which is expected to keep the midfielder out until the international break next month.

Meanwhile, for the visitors, goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, experienced defender Felipe and full-back Omar Richards are all currently sidelined through injury. Harry Toffolo returned to the squad as an unused substitute against Sheffield United after recovering from a hernia operation and the defender could get some game time against United.

Elanga will be hoping to earn his first start for Forest, against his former club, after impressing as a sub in their opening two matches.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 3:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 10:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League to watch the match. Those Stateside can only watch on Peacock. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

Peacock if you’re in the US. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

UK viewers will need Sky streaming services.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Dalot; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Sancho