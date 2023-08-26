 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-2 Nottingham Forest

By Suwaid Fazal
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Premier League Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Andre Onana - 6

Did well towards the end but should’ve done better for the first goal

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

Another strong performance. Showed some skill as well.

Lisandro Martinez - 6

Showed his ability with the ball in United’s best spell in the first half but is capable of achieving a higher level

Raphael Varane - 7

Wasn’t at fault for either goal and has made a strong start to the season. Looks like it might be an injury.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Had a great goalscoring opportunity but wasn’t alert to it. On the bright side, he doesn’t look completely out of place in that left-back spot.

Casemiro - 7

Strange game. Two massive contributions but looked a bit off the pace again.

Christian Eriksen - 7

Scored a massive goal and is always good at home against opposition like this.

Bruno Fernandes - 10

Just brilliant.

Antony - 4

Might be time to give Sancho a go.

Anthony Martial - 4

The injuries have taken their toll.His best contribution was allowing Rashford to play from the left.

Marcus Rashford - 8

Looked sharp, was involved in all the goals.

Subs

Victor Lindelof - 7

Had a little scare at the start but did well.

Jadon Sancho - 6

Was looking for Rashford but was unfortunate to not get some reward.

Scott McTominay - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 7

Better but not good enough. The club will probably get someone through the door by next week, but it remains to be seen if that’ll be enough.

