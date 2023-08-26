Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.
Andre Onana - 6
Did well towards the end but should’ve done better for the first goal
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7
Another strong performance. Showed some skill as well.
Lisandro Martinez - 6
Showed his ability with the ball in United’s best spell in the first half but is capable of achieving a higher level
Raphael Varane - 7
Wasn’t at fault for either goal and has made a strong start to the season. Looks like it might be an injury.
Diogo Dalot - 6
Had a great goalscoring opportunity but wasn’t alert to it. On the bright side, he doesn’t look completely out of place in that left-back spot.
Casemiro - 7
Strange game. Two massive contributions but looked a bit off the pace again.
Christian Eriksen - 7
Scored a massive goal and is always good at home against opposition like this.
Bruno Fernandes - 10
Just brilliant.
Antony - 4
Might be time to give Sancho a go.
Anthony Martial - 4
The injuries have taken their toll.His best contribution was allowing Rashford to play from the left.
Marcus Rashford - 8
Looked sharp, was involved in all the goals.
Subs
Victor Lindelof - 7
Had a little scare at the start but did well.
Jadon Sancho - 6
Was looking for Rashford but was unfortunate to not get some reward.
Scott McTominay - N/A
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 7
Better but not good enough. The club will probably get someone through the door by next week, but it remains to be seen if that’ll be enough.
