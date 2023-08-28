Manchester United linked with deadline moves amid injury crisis

Manchester United have already been hit with the injury bug just three matches into the season, with Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, and now Raphael Varane all picking up knocks. Those come on top of the injuries that have kept new striker Rasmus Hojlund out of action and sidelined Tyrell Malacia and Kobbie Mainoo for extended periods.

With the squad running short of options in midfield and at full-back there have come links to disgruntled and/or out of favor players from other clubs.

Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon and Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella have emerged in recent headlines, as well as Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso. A permanent deal for either of these players would be unlikely, but a loan deal may be a more agreeable short term option for all parties.

Sergio Reguilon and Marc Cucurella among left-backs #mufc are considering moves forhttps://t.co/E678rptZWA — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 26, 2023

The tactical fit is another discussion entirely, but emergency options are always limited.

Additionally, United continue to look for reinforcements in midfield after the departure of Fred. Fiorentina and Morocco breakout World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat has been continually linked to United, and recently former Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been linked as well with a potential move from Bayern Munich.

Gravenberch has struggled to establish himself since joining the Bavarian giants, and his prospects don’t appear to have improved after Julian Nagelsman’s sacking.

A loan deal for the young Dutch midfielder could be an option, with United and Bayern having worked out a similar deal late in the January window for Marcel Sabitzer, and could it could also serve as a trial period to see how he fits in a unit that needs strengthening with younger talent.

Bayern Munich are considering Scott McTominay as a loan target. United want him to leave. In return, Ryan Gravenberch could join Manchester United on loan. [@BILD_Sport] pic.twitter.com/us0RnpjOrP — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 27, 2023

A report out of Germany from BILD also suggested a move for Gravenberch could involve Scott McTominay heading the other way. While both players are in search of more first team football it does seem like an odd solution, and with United running short of bodies at the moment it would seem counter productive to send one reserve option away to bring in another.

Either way, with the deadline fast approaching this week there is likely to be plenty of noise around Manchester United’s transfer plans. That noise just may not be significant.