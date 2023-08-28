 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester United line up Dean Henderson replacement Altay Bayındır

By Colin M. Damms
Fenerbahce v FC Twente - UEFA Europa Conference League: Play Off Round First Leg Photo by Ahmad Mora/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Manchester United’s goalkeeping situation continues to evolve late in the summer transfer window, with Dean Henderson seemingly set to leave for Crystal Palace, with Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayındır joining to fill his spot behind starting goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The 25-year old Fenerbahçe goalkeeper made 117 league appearances for the Istanbul-based club since joining in 2019, and has five caps for the Turkish national team as well. He’s played plenty of first team competitive football and would be a very serviceable second option for emergency appearances and cup competitions.

Bayındır was thanking fans and seemingly waving goodbye after his last match, with former United player Fred wishing him all the best in Manchester.

Henderson, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, now seems set to move to Crystal Palace for a fee of around £15m plus an additional £5m in add-ons. The move was reported by multiple outlets yesterday.

United had a very precarious goalkeeping situation last year, with loanee Martin Dubravka departing in January and being hastily replaced by Jack Butland. David De Gea was the starter for nearly every match, and though he won the Premier League Golden Glove his mistakes proved costly in several games. Now, even with weaknesses in other areas, United have a solid first and second option for themselves.

