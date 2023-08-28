Manchester United line up Dean Henderson replacement Altay Bayındır

Manchester United’s goalkeeping situation continues to evolve late in the summer transfer window, with Dean Henderson seemingly set to leave for Crystal Palace, with Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayındır joining to fill his spot behind starting goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The 25-year old Fenerbahçe goalkeeper made 117 league appearances for the Istanbul-based club since joining in 2019, and has five caps for the Turkish national team as well. He’s played plenty of first team competitive football and would be a very serviceable second option for emergency appearances and cup competitions.

Bayındır was thanking fans and seemingly waving goodbye after his last match, with former United player Fred wishing him all the best in Manchester.

Fred: "I wished Altay [Bayindir] good luck when he left. He is going to join a great team. I suggested some neighborhoods where he could live. I told him it was raining a lot. Altay will be very happy at Manchester United." #MUFC — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 28, 2023

Henderson, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, now seems set to move to Crystal Palace for a fee of around £15m plus an additional £5m in add-ons. The move was reported by multiple outlets yesterday.

BREAKING: Dean Henderson has completed his Crystal Palace medical! #MUFC [@SkySportsNews] — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) August 28, 2023

Dean Henderson to Crystal Palace, here we go! Agreement in place and medical to be completed today — permanent move from Man Utd #CPFC



United to receive £20m package, add ons included. Sell on clause will be also part of the deal.



Bayindir to Man Utd, soon. pic.twitter.com/wBONbUlhLH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2023

United had a very precarious goalkeeping situation last year, with loanee Martin Dubravka departing in January and being hastily replaced by Jack Butland. David De Gea was the starter for nearly every match, and though he won the Premier League Golden Glove his mistakes proved costly in several games. Now, even with weaknesses in other areas, United have a solid first and second option for themselves.