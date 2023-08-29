Win over Nottingham Forest, more officiating headlines

New episode of The Fergie Fledglings

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly recap Manchester United’s 3-2 comeback win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, another worrying display for a few minutes followed by 80+ minutes of attacking a low block team.

They also delve into the discourse surrounding Premier League officiating, seemingly making headlines each week.

