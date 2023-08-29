 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Win over Nottingham Forest, more officiating headlines

New Fergie Fledglings podcast...

By Colin M. Damms, Nathan Heintschel, and Pauly Kwestel
/ new
Manchester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Final Photo by Justin Setterfield - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

New episode of The Fergie Fledglings

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly recap Manchester United’s 3-2 comeback win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, another worrying display for a few minutes followed by 80+ minutes of attacking a low block team.

They also delve into the discourse surrounding Premier League officiating, seemingly making headlines each week.

As always, thank you for your continued support! Please be sure to hit that subscribe button, rate and review us, and give us a follow!

More From The Busby Babe

Manchester United News 24/7

Loading comments...