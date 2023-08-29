Raphael Varane could miss up to six weeks as injury list grows

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane reportedly could miss up to six weeks with an injury picked up against Nottingham Forest

The report comes from Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Solhekol.

United manager, Erik ten Hag didn’t want to take any risks with Raphael Varane after the Manchester United center-back complained of an injury during the win against Nottingham Forest.

Varane has battled against injuries during his time at United and Ten Hag felt it was safest to withdraw him and United are now waiting to see just how bad the problem is.

Victor Lindelof came on to replace Varane during the comeback success, with United rallying from 2-0 down inside four minutes to win 3-2, but Ten Hag also had Harry Maguire in reserve.

Varane is the latest United player to pick up an injury at the start of this season and while United wait to see the extent of the issue, it could have a bearing on Maguire’s future this week.

“He had complaints, we didn’t want to risk him, we have Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, who could replace him, so we don’t take a risk,” said Ten Hag.

“He had complaints and if it’s really bad I don’t know, we have to wait.”