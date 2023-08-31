Manchester United are moving quickly at the transfer deadline to complete loan deals to cover for their mounting injuries. With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both on the injury list, United are now closing in on a deal for Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon.

The Spanish full-back is now seen as the preferred option over Marc Cucurella and has been granted permission to travel for a medical, per David Ornstein of The Athletic.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd working to complete loan signing of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham. 26yo left-back granted permission by #THFC to travel for medical. #MUFC shifted from Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella & also aim to recruit Sofyan Amrabat @TheAthleticFC #CFC https://t.co/hZxmwDhUM5 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 31, 2023

Fans who haven’t totally forgotten the melancholic insomnia dream from hell year of 2020 will know that United were very interested in signing the Spanish left-back after he terrorized them in the UEFA Europa League semi-final.

With Jadon Sancho and Sergio Reguilon, Manchester United have now signed their two primary targets from the 2020 Summer transfer window. https://t.co/7WPhkKF9O2 — Colin Damms (@Colintheshots95) August 31, 2023

At the time he was on loan at Sevilla from his club Real Madrid, who then wanted a large fee plus an option to buy the player back. United were unwilling, but Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur were more than willing to oblige. However, when that project fell apart, Reguilon was left in limbo as Spurs cycled through regressive managers. Eventually Reguilon was loaned to Atletico Madrid for the 2022-23 campaign, where he played under football terrorism manager Diego Simeone.

Now Reguilon is once again looking for a loan away to keep up his playing time, and with United’s left-back emergency he could get just that backing up Luke Shaw.

Ornstein also reported that the move freed up more room for United to continue their pursuit of a midfielder before the end of the window, with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat still the main target.