US Tour interviews and Rasmus Hojlund signing/fit

Colin and Pauly are back with another episode of The Fergie Fledglings podcast as Manchester United’s new season is just two weeks away!

This episode features a recap of the tour and a pair of interviews courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy. The first set is Colin interviewing Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the second is Colin and Nathan both sitting down with club legend Bryan Robson.

The final part of the episode is a conversation with Colin and Pauly about the fast-approaching new season and the squad setup after the signing of Rasmus Hojlund.

As always, thank you for your continued support! Please be sure to hit that subscribe button, rate and review us, and give us a follow!

And a special thank you to Kelly, Erin, and Tianna from Marriott Bonvoy for their help setting up the tour events.

Manchester United’s partnership with Marriott Hotels and Marriott Bonvoy set up some memorable events in New Jersey and Hudson Yards in NYC, where a pub bus and viewing area were set up for fans to watch the 2-0 win against Arsenal from afar in celebration of the club’s pre-season summer tour. The event kicked off a series fan experiences along the tour hosted by Marriot Bonvoy and Marriott Hotels.