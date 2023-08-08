Manchester United 2023/24 Season Preview

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back for The Fergie Fledglings to discuss Manchester United’s upcoming Premier League campaign.

They break down United’s summer transfer haul, including ongoing interest in selling and funding further purchases, before breaking down the competition for the top four spots, which teams scare them at the top of the table, and what constitutes a successful season in year two under Erik ten Hag.

