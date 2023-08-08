West Ham line up deals for Maguire and McTominay

Two Reds appear to be on their way out at Old Trafford, with both reportedly heading to London in the near future.

Harry Maguire has indicated he is keen to join West Ham if the Hammers can agree a fee with Manchester United.

West Ham have made a £30million bid for Maguire as they step up their transfer plans after agreeing a £32m deal to sign Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez

West Ham are closer to a compromise fee on Harry Maguire than Scott McTominay. Talks are continuing for both players [@skysports_sheth] pic.twitter.com/X2qxDTHjyS — utdreport (@utdreport) August 8, 2023

United are ready to offload Maguire and West Ham optimistic they can strike a deal for the England centre-back.

West Ham will not cover his £190,000-a-week wages but it is hoped he can come to an agreement with United to help cover his salary

Scott McTominay To West Ham?

United have slapped a £40million asking price on Scott McTominay, as reported from various outlets

Manchester United rejected £30m bid from West Ham for Scott McTominay. Up to West Ham whether they want to bid again or move on. #MUFC



Negotiations for Harry Maguire remain ongoing but not at advanced stages yet. pic.twitter.com/ds8FNo7kf7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2023

The Scotland international is wanted by Premier League rivals West Ham, with the Hammers looking to replace Declan Rice in midfield following his £105million move to Arsenal.

McTominay has been told by the Red Devils he can leave this summer.

Despite playing the second half of the pre season win against Arsenal, the 26-year-old remains low down on Erik ten Hag’s midfield pecking order.

The Scot will know his game time will be limited next season, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen already ahead of him last campaign.

Mason Mount’s arrival from Chelsea this summer won’t have helped his cause, either.

But it remains to be seen whether West Ham will be willing to pay Man United’s asking price, despite them having £105million to play with following Rice’s exit.

United are looking to raise funds by selling fringe players this summer, with Harry Maguire, Fred and Donny van der Beek among those also linked with a move elsewhere.

McTominay made 39 appearances for the club last season - thanks in part to the absence of Eriksen due to his injury - including the League Cup final win.