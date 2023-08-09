West Ham agree fee for Harry Maguire

According to a report from Laurie Whitwell and The Athletic on Wednesday morning, West Ham United have agreed a fee with Manchester United to sign former Reds captain Harry Maguire and bring him to the capital.

The fee of £30m is about what was reported a few days ago, an offer which United seemed reluctant to accept as part of a package deal with Scott McTominay, but now the defender appears set to make the move himself once personal terms are sorted out.

Manchester United have agreed a £30m fee with West Ham for Harry Maguire. Personal terms not expected to be an issue.



Maguire had wanted to stay at #MUFC but chance of regular games, given England status, has proved compelling.@TheAthleticFC https://t.co/z0m364rhXC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 9, 2023

Maguire saw a drastic decrease in appearances for United after his part in the two opening losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford at the start of the 2022/23 campaign. He was removed from the starting lineup the next week and would feature primarily as a substitute or fill-in for the remainder of the season.

While the clubs have agreed a deal, Maguire himself has yet to agree a new contract with the Hammers. There are reports David Moyes has offered to make him captain upon his arrival, and he would certainly be one of the most important players in the squad immediately, but the difference in wages is likely to be a hard selling point. However, given the importance of maintaining a spot in the England side, Maguire may be tempted by the playing time and leadership role he’d be taking on in a side that desperately lacked it defensively last season.

As for United, if the move is completed the Reds will have more wiggle room with Financial Fair Play restrictions, and it could be a major factor in whether or not they can sign an additional player before the transfer window closes.