Opposition View: Arsenal w/Aaron Lerner

New episode of The Fergie Fledglings

Colin is joined by special guest Aaron Lerner, Editor in Chief at SB Nation’s Arsenal blog The Short Fuse.

Colin and Aaron discuss Arsenal’s title charge last campaign and how they went about adding to Mikel Arteta’s ahead of schedule squad.

They also discuss Manchester United’s summer and start to the season before previewing the matchup at the Emirates this Sunday.

