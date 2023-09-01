Report: Manchester United reach loan deal for Amrabat

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat, sources have told ESPN.

The midfielder is set to move to Old Trafford on loan with the agreement including an obligation to make the deal permanent next summer.

United were only able to make a move for Amrabat, 27, after agreeing Dean Henderson’s move to Crystal Palace. Henderson joined Palace on Thursday in a deal which could rise to £20 million ($25.4m).

The team will pay £8.5m to take Sofyan Amrabat on loan with an option to buy the player for £21.4m; Fiorentina preferred a permanent deal while United are conscious of complying with Financial Fair Play rules.

The option to buy Amrabat must be triggered by May, and if it isn’t taken up by United, there’s room to maneuver for Fiorentina before Amrabat’s contract runs out.

United’s director of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves flew to Italy to complete the deal.

Amrabat was not part of Fiorentina’s squad for Thursday’s Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Rapid Vienna amid speculation over his future.