Arsenal in retrospect, Antony, and Jadon Sancho

New Fergie Fledglings

Colin and Pauly return after the international break to discuss Manchester United’s defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates and the ongoing issues on the pitch.

They then turn to issues off the pitch, discussing the club’s handling of Antony after allegations of domestic violence while stories emerge attempting to attack the character and work ethic of Jadon Sancho after his public dispute with Erik ten Hag.

