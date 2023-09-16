Manchester United vs Brighton: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, with Brighton the visitors to Old Trafford.

The Reds will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal last time out, with the Theatre of Dreams providing the perfect platform to do so.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been victorious in our two previous homes games so far this season, defeating Wolves 1-0 and Nottingham Forest 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls currently sit in sixth place in the top flight, with three victories and one defeat from four league games.

United’s form on the pitch has left a little to be desired, off-field issues involving Antony, Jadon Sancho and the club’s drawn-out ownership saga have since followed during the international break, not helping Erik ten Hag’s cause, and Red Devils supporters are merely craving a day without drama at Old Trafford.

Not since the 1989-90 campaign under Sir Alex Ferguson have the Red Devils lost three of their opening five league games, but Ten Hag will be optimistic of grinding out a positive result on home soil this weekend as his side have not lost any of their last 32 matches at Old Trafford in all competitions.

TEAM NEWS

Sofyan Amrabat and Lisandro Martinez missed Morocco and Argentina’s September internationals, respectively, through injury.

Rasmus Hojlund could be in line to make his first Old Trafford bow after his Premier League debut against Arsenal.

Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia, Tom Heaton and Amad are unavailable, while Mason Mount is also set to miss out.

Erik ten Hag may provide further updates on specific players during his pre-match press conference, on Friday from 13:30 BST.

Brighton will be hoping top scorer Evan Ferguson and former United striker Danny Welbeck are passed fit to boost their attacking options, while new signings Ansu Fati and Carlos Baleba could feature for the first time.

Julio Enciso (knee) and Jakub Moder (ACL) are longer-term absentees.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 3:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 10:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League to watch the match. Those Stateside can watch on Peacock streaming services. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

Peacock if you’re in the US. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

UK viewers will need Sky Premier League streaming services.

Lineups

Manchester United starting lineup: