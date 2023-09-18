Aaron Wan-Bissaka out at least two months with hamstring injury

Manchester United have suffered yet another injury setback on the backline ahead of their return to UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka injured his hamstring on Saturday in the Reds’ 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, and is expected to miss about two months per Laurie Whitwell’s report for The Athletic.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka out for up to two months after sustaining hamstring injury in final minutes after coming on against Brighton.



Manchester United are already without several players due to injury after just five matches this season. Defenders Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw, midfielders Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo, and forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial have all missed matches in the young season because of injury, prompting manager Erik ten Hag to shuffle the pack.

United’s personnel issues aren’t restricted to injuries either, with Antony now withdrawn from the squad after facing allegations of domestic violence and Jadon Sancho training separately from the first team after a butting of heads with ten Hag. Sancho supposedly had the opportunity to apologize for any insubordination, but refused to do so.

United will now likely proceed with Dalot starting at right back with no clear option in reserve behind him. There may be an emergency call up from the Academy, but for the time being it may be a midfielder or center back playing out of position should they need cover behind Dalot.

The Reds travel to Germany this week to start their Champions League group stage campaign against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. The task of leaving with points was already daunting, but now there is some fear it could continue the unraveling of a team yet to find its feet this season.