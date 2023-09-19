Brighton, Bayern, and Fast X

Nathan and Pauly are back for The Fergie Fledglings to recap another disappointing weekend in the Premier League for Manchester United.

They look at the Reds’ first loss at Old Trafford in the league since last year’s opening day loss to Brighton & Hove Albion before previewing United’s return to UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday, traveling to face Bayern Munich in Germany.

Finally, they review their weekend viewing of Fast X, the most ridiculous and most recent installment in the Fast and Furious franchise.

