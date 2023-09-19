Team News: Manchester United short handed for Munich trip

Manchester United’s traveling squad for their UEFA Champions League opener against Bayern Munich has been confirmed and it's not pretty.

United take on the Bundesliga champions at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening, with kick-off in the Group A clash of this years Champions League tournament.

Four of United summer signings are on the plane, with Altay Bayindir, Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Sergio Reguilon all bidding to make a first appearance in European competition for the club.

There’s also a youthful seam to the squad, as Hannibal - fresh from scoring his maiden United goal on Saturday - joins the likes of Dan Gore and Omari Forson in Ten Hag’s selection.

Harry Maguire will miss out on the trip due to injury, as his name is added to a list of Reds’ absentees.

Harry Maguire will miss out on the trip to Munich due to injury — he won’t be available. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/G6aLCv0ps3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 19, 2023

TRAVELLING SQUAD FOR BAYERN (A)

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Andre Onana, Radek Vitek.

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, Sergio Reguilon, Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Facundo Pellistri, Scott McTominay, Dan Gore, Hannibal.

Forwards: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Omari Forson.

Four goalkeepers. Five defenders *gulp* pic.twitter.com/3pRXR4eW9D — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) September 19, 2023

The Reds are still short a few players due to a wave of early season injuries, and though Varane, Mount, and Kobbie Mainoo have returned to training they are not yet match ready.