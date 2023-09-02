Starting XI: Arsenal vs Manchester United

Here are the eleven key points that you should know ahead of Sunday’s fixture:

(1) A combative fixture is on the cards as Manchester United travel to London to face Arsenal in an early-season blockbuster clash. Both sides have experienced a stuttered start to the new season and they will hope to make things right by getting one over their opponents on Sunday.

(2) Manchester United approach this match on the back of a thrilling 3-2 victory against Nottingham Forest. In a game where they were made to sweat and fight back, The Red Devils slowly grew into proceedings after a horrific start. Taiwo Awoniyi and Willy Boly doubled Forest’s lead within the starting five minutes of the game but Erik Ten Hag’s men had the grit to stage a comeback. Christian Eriksen pulled one back in the 17th minute and Casemiro equalised the scores just after the break. The match seemed to go for a draw but Bruno Fernandes have United the lead from a spot kick in the 76th minute to seal the three points for his side.

(3) Man United have already suffered a defeat in London this season — a loss to Tottenham in the second matchday. Spurs were good value in the 2-0 victory as Pape Matar Sarr and a Lisandro Martinez own goal inspired the scoreline to send United tumbling down. However, the wounds from the match can be corrected by grabbing all three points from Arsenal.

(4) Jonny Evans has completed his homecoming after being eight years away from the club ahead of the Arsenal match:

The homecoming, made official.



After eight years away, Jonny Evans is back where it all started ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2023

(5) Manager Erik Ten Hag confirmed the fitness of Rasmus Hojlund and said that he is ready to ‘fit and face’ Arsenal on Sunday:

“Yes, he’s had a good training week,” said Erik. “Tomorrow we will have a final training session but he’s doing well, he’s responding well,” said Erik. “So, yeah, he’ll be available for Sunday’s game. I think he’s ready to start.”

(6) Former Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon has signed for Man United on loan from Spurs and will be available to feature against The Gunners. Erik Ten Hag emphasised on his new signing and explained how he will be able to help the team this season:

“He is a very experienced player, a player for big clubs, a player that’s played already a lot of games in La Liga, in the Premier League” “So, he has a very good background, we have seen he can play very intense football, so we are happy. “While we had a problem with Luke Shaw injured, Ty[rell] Malacia injured, they are, for [the] long term, out, so I think we responded very well in that emergency situation.”

(7) New goalkeeper Altay Bayindir gave his first interview with the club and said that legend Edwin Van Der Sar has been his childhood hero.

@AltayBayindir_1: The first interview



Hear from our new keeper as he cites a United legend as one of his idols... #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2023

(8) Arsenal head into this match following a 2-2 draw against Fulham in their previous match. Andreas Pereira opened the scoring for The Cottagers in the 1st minute and late drama ensued when Bukayo Saka equalised through a penalty in the 70th minute. Eddie Nketiah gave the hosts lead two minutes later but Joao Palhinha’s 87th-minute goal ensured that the points were shared from the game.

(9) Manager Mikel Arteta reflected on Folarin Balogun’s transfer to AS Monaco:

“We didn’t have space for him in the squad to give him the minutes that he needs. He was doing well last year in his loan period. He’s evolving the right way and wanted the chance to continue developing his career. He’s going to a really good club that has huge experience of developing talent, as everybody knows. So I’m really happy for him as well.”

(10) Arteta was asked about how he is going to rotate and set up his defence this season, he replied:

“The personnel is different. We played differently against Manchester City and there were 43 different structures in different phases. Every morning I come from my house to Colney, sometimes I leave at six and I need to wipe the windscreen because it’s icy and at six o’clock normally I go down one road because it’s faster, now it’s 20 miles an hour, so sometimes I take a back road and then I go on the M25, but depending on if it’s a school ride, then I take one exit, if it’s after seven o’clock I take a different exit. One day I have a flat tyre and what do you do? You have to replace it and take a different road because the garage is there, so every game is a different story.”

(11) The Spanish manager congratulated Eddie Nketiah on his England call-up. He said: