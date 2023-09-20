Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

“Beckham into Sheringham... and Solskjaer has won it!!!!!”

Manchester United’s 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group-stage campaign begins on Wednesday, as Erik ten Hag’s side travel to Germany to face reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Reds will be bidding to bounce back following Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion, with a special night of European action expected at the Allianz Arena.

After sealing a return to Europe’s elite domestic competition through our third-placed finish in the Premier League last season, Ten Hag will achieve another milestone by overseeing our endeavours in the Champions League for the first time since being appointed last summer.

The Reds have faced Bayern Munich 11 times in team history, winning on two occasions, drawing five times and losing four. The last meeting came back in 2014 under then-manager David Moyes, as United lost 3-1 at Allianz Arena, thanks to goals from Mario Mandzukic, Thomas Muller and Arjen Robben.

Most fans will of course remember the 1999 Champions League success against Wednesday’s opponents, with Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both scoring in injury time to complete our famous Treble that same year.

TEAM NEWS

Erik told journalists following our defeat against the Seagulls on Saturday that one player could be ready to return from injury in midweek, although his identity is yet to be determined.

Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount and Raphael Varane all missed out in M16, as did long-term absentees Amad, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw. Antony and Jadon Sancho are unavailable.

The former three seem to be the closest to returning, but we await further details from the boss when he gives his pre-match press conference from Germany on Tuesday.

As for the hosts, experienced goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains out of action following a leg break he sustained last December. New signing Raphael Guerreiro is back in training after a muscular injury, while Kingsley Coman missed Friday’s meeting with Bayer Leverkusen for similar reasons.

Champions League schedule

It’s a 8:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Champions League channel

Those in the UK will need TNT Sports 2 or Discover+ to watch the match. Those Stateside can watch on Paramount+ streaming services. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Champions League streaming

Paramount+ if you’re in the US. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Spanish language streaming available on Univision in the US.

Lineups

Manchester United starting lineup: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund