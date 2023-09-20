Player Ratings: Bayern Munich 4-3 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-4 loss to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the Champions League group stage:
Andre Onana - 3
It’s a different game without the howler.
Diogo Dalot - 5
Average on both ends.
Lisandro Martinez - 5
Showed some of the signs from last season but doesn’t look fully up to speed since returning from injury.
Victor Lindelof - 4
Too timid in defense and safe on the ball.
Sergio Reguilon - 6
Was the best player in the side before going down a goal.
Casemiro - 6
The worst performance you’ll ever see from someone who scored a brace. Difficult to rate because a brace is a brace.
Christian Eriksen - 3
The handball rule in the Champions League didn’t help, but he’s just not made for games like this.
Bruno Fernandes - 4
Not as bad as his partners in the middle of the park, but witnessed the worst of him today.
Facundo Pellistri - 3
Ineffective.
Rasmus Hojlund - 7
Got his first goal for the club and has been a positive since coming on against Arsenal.
Marcus Rashford - 6
Set Hojlund up for the goal, and gave Laimer a scare on a few occasions.
Subs
Anthony Martial - 6
Surprisingly looked sharp.
Scott McTominay - 3
Didn’t look sharp.
Alejandro Garnacho - N/A
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 5
Some big errors let him down today, but so much of this feels like a mess of his own making. Not looking at the deeper midfield areas as a priority has come at a great cost. There’s a lot riding on Amrabat coming good — a deadline day loan — which tells you everything you need to know.
Loading comments...