Player Ratings: Bayern Munich 4-3 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-4 loss to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the Champions League group stage:

Andre Onana - 3

It’s a different game without the howler.

Diogo Dalot - 5

Average on both ends.

Lisandro Martinez - 5

Showed some of the signs from last season but doesn’t look fully up to speed since returning from injury.

Victor Lindelof - 4

Too timid in defense and safe on the ball.

Sergio Reguilon - 6

Was the best player in the side before going down a goal.

Casemiro - 6

The worst performance you’ll ever see from someone who scored a brace. Difficult to rate because a brace is a brace.

Christian Eriksen - 3

The handball rule in the Champions League didn’t help, but he’s just not made for games like this.

Bruno Fernandes - 4

Not as bad as his partners in the middle of the park, but witnessed the worst of him today.

Facundo Pellistri - 3

Ineffective.

Rasmus Hojlund - 7

Got his first goal for the club and has been a positive since coming on against Arsenal.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Set Hojlund up for the goal, and gave Laimer a scare on a few occasions.

Subs

Anthony Martial - 6

Surprisingly looked sharp.

Scott McTominay - 3

Didn’t look sharp.

Alejandro Garnacho - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 5

Some big errors let him down today, but so much of this feels like a mess of his own making. Not looking at the deeper midfield areas as a priority has come at a great cost. There’s a lot riding on Amrabat coming good — a deadline day loan — which tells you everything you need to know.