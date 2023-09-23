Burnley vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

It’s a first league meeting between Erik ten Hag and Clarets’ boss Vincent Kompany, who of course used to captain rivals Manchester City.

United are keen to reverse the recent run of results which has seen us lose three straight games in all competitions, while Burnley got off the mark in the top flight on Monday night, after drawing 1-1 at Nottingham Forest.

As concerns off the field continue to rear their ugly heads, United’s on-field endeavours are also leaving a lot to be desired, and Ten Hag - who is allegedly at risk of losing the dressing room - implored his players to “look in the mirror” after producing another defensive disasterclass in Munich.

The Red Devils head into Saturday’s game as one of four Premier League teams without a point on the road so far this season - suffering defeat in four of their last five top-flight games on the road - but a five-game unbeaten run against Saturday’s hosts may provide a small sense of reassurance for the travelling faithful.

United boss Ten Hag could not take many positives away from Wednesday’s Bavarian beating, but at the very least, the Red Devils left with no further injury concerns to add to their list of 11 absentees from the trip to Munich.

Raphael Varane and Mason Mount were both seen in team training earlier this week, but Sofyan Amrabat and Kobbie Mainoo were only taking part in individual sessions, while Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Amad Diallo (knee) remain out of contention alongside wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho amid their personal problems.

Harry Maguire was also unavailable for the trip to Munich owing to a small muscular problem, which may or may not heal in time for Saturday’s showdown, leaving Ten Hag with few options for change once again.

Lineups

Manchester United starting lineup: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund