Player Ratings: Burnley 0-1 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 against Burnley at Turf Moor

Andre Onana - 7

Made one excellent save and got a much-needed clean sheet.

Diogo Dalot - 7

Had a little scare at the start but was untroubled for most of the game. Also offered a bit more going forward than usual.

Jonny Evans - 8

Played a great pass for the goal and was unfortunate to have a fine header disallowed.

Victor Lindelof - 7

Had a comfortable evening.

Sergio Reguilon - 7

Looks like he’s pulled a hamstring. Didn’t get forward too often but was solid defensively.

Casemiro - 7

More like his usual self out of possession.

Scott McTominay - 4

Really poor on the ball today and not much better off it.

Hannibal Mejbri - 6

Pressed quite well and did a good job on the ball towards the end of the game.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Not one of his best games but that was among his best goals for the club.

Rasmus Hojlund - 5

The timing on the runs was a bit off and he underhit a few passes, but nothing too concerning.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Looked a bit eager to pass it to Hojlund when he could’ve taken a shot himself. The two might take a while to click but they’re clearly trying to build something, which is encouraging.

Subs

Raphael Varane and Sofyan Amrabat - N/A

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 7

Wasn’t a great watch, but the win was all that mattered today. He needs to go on a little run now because the upcoming fixtures are quite winnable.