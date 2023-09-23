Player Ratings: Burnley 0-1 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-0 against Burnley at Turf Moor
Andre Onana - 7
Made one excellent save and got a much-needed clean sheet.
Diogo Dalot - 7
Had a little scare at the start but was untroubled for most of the game. Also offered a bit more going forward than usual.
Jonny Evans - 8
Played a great pass for the goal and was unfortunate to have a fine header disallowed.
Victor Lindelof - 7
Had a comfortable evening.
Sergio Reguilon - 7
Looks like he’s pulled a hamstring. Didn’t get forward too often but was solid defensively.
Casemiro - 7
More like his usual self out of possession.
Scott McTominay - 4
Really poor on the ball today and not much better off it.
Hannibal Mejbri - 6
Pressed quite well and did a good job on the ball towards the end of the game.
Bruno Fernandes - 8
Not one of his best games but that was among his best goals for the club.
Rasmus Hojlund - 5
The timing on the runs was a bit off and he underhit a few passes, but nothing too concerning.
Marcus Rashford - 6
Looked a bit eager to pass it to Hojlund when he could’ve taken a shot himself. The two might take a while to click but they’re clearly trying to build something, which is encouraging.
Subs
Raphael Varane and Sofyan Amrabat - N/A
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 7
Wasn’t a great watch, but the win was all that mattered today. He needs to go on a little run now because the upcoming fixtures are quite winnable.
