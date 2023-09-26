Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: : Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will be aiming to advance to the fourth round of the EFL Cup when they welcome fellow Premier League outfit Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils recorded a much-needed 1-0 win over Burnley in the league on Saturday, while Palace will enter the contest off the back of a goalless draw with Fulham earlier in the day.

United are, of course, the reigning EFL Cup champions, winning the trophy last season courtesy of a 2-0 success over Newcastle United in the final, and they will fancy their chances of advancing deep into the competition once again despite now being back in the Champions League.

United will face Crystal Palace in back-to-back games, with our next outing in the Premier League also coming against the same opponents on Saturday 30 September.

With a chance to progress in the Carabao Cup, Ten Hag will be no doubt keen for his side to put on a show as we begin our defence of last year’s trophy

The Reds have faced Palace a whopping 63 times in our history, coming out on top in a staggering 40 of those clashes.

United’s last League Cup meeting was way back in 2004, during the fourth round, with goals from Louis Saha and Kieran Richardson helping United on the way to the next stage of the competition.

Ten Hag’s side were 2-1 winners during United’s Premier League home clash last season, with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford securing victory.

United will need to assess the fitness of Sergio Reguilon ahead of this match, as the left-back was substituted late on against Burnley on Saturday due to illness.

Sofyan Amrabat made his Red Devils debut as a late substitute at Turf Moor, operating at left-back, but he could now come in for his full debut in central midfield.

Altay Bayindir is in line to debut between the sticks, while Christian Eriksen, Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho are likely to be among the changes on Tuesday.

Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Mason Mount will all need to be assessed ahead of this match due to recent injuries, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are still definitely out, while Antony and Jadon Sancho remain absent due to personal issues.

Carabao Cup schedule

It’s a 8:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Carabao Cup channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Football to watch the match. Those Stateside can watch on ESPN+ streaming services. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United starting XI: