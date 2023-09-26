Opposition View: Bayern Munich w/Tom Adams

New episode of The Fergie Fledglings!

Colin is joined by Tom Adams of Bavarian Football Works, SB Nation’s Bayern Munich blog, to discuss the German giants’ odd 4-3 win over Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League group stage opener.

In addition to discussing the match, Colin and Tom also talk about Bayern Munich under Thomas Tuchel, the Harry Kane effect, and the current state of both clubs.

Big thanks to Tom and Bavarian Football Works for the collaboration over the past week, and as always, thank you for your continued support!

