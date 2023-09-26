Player Ratings Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup.

Andre Onana - 6

Not much to do. Made a big save in the second half when called upon.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Drove a nice low cross across the six yard box to get an assist on the opening goal.

Raphael Varane - 5

Didn’t have to do anything defensively. Still a little unsure of himself on the ball, but the safety pass to Onana is always there.

Harry Maguire - 6

Had a good block in front of goal while the score was still 0-0. Very calm and collected on the ball against a side that he should be calm and collected against.

Sofyan Amrabat - 8

Very nice cross field ball on him. Scans the pitch before receiving passes. Gives a lot to be excited about if and when he ever moves into central midfield. Positional discipline could be a concern.

Casemiro - 9

Best performance of the season though that’s not saying much. Was in control against a side that didn’t give him much to worry about. Continues to be the catalyst of the attack with a goal and assist.

Hannibal Mejbri - 6

Full of energy. Makes a lot of runs but doesn’t get the ball played to him which forces us to ask, are his teammates not looking for him or is he not making the right runs? Continued going hard into challenges even on a yellow which could get him into trouble in a Premier League match.

Mason Mount - 8

Great sequence to lead up to the corner, then put the corner right on Casemiro’s head for his first assist in a United shirt.

Facundo Pellistri - 5

Cut inside a lot despite being a right footed right winger. Gave the ball to Dalot to set up the first goal but overall not too threatening.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7

Still left a little to be desired on the ball. Made a really good run to get on the end of Dalot’s cutback to score the opener.

Anthony Martial - 7

Pressed well when called upon. Had some good linkup play, and made a nice back post run and finish to get a deserved goal.

Subs

Victor Lindelof - 6

We’ve seen Lindelof play at fullback before and it never goes well. The fact that he slotted in at left back and didn’t look out of place likely says more about the opposition he was facing.

Jonny Evans - N/A

Didn’t do much. Didn’t have to

Dan Gore - N/A

Got on the ball and looked to move it forward. A lovely debut for an academy lad.

Danny van de Beek - N/A

Being left out of the Champions League squad tells us he’s not in Ten Hag’s plans and he didn’t do anything to suggest that will change.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 7

Rotated the side and didn’t have to call on Rashford or Fernandes. Took care of business at home in a domestic cup as he’s always done. The fact that the backup players pressed with the exact same defensive structure does devalue the idea that the injuries make it hard to establish a system. Ultimately a walk in the park for United and Ten Hag will get to use his dark magic to conjure up another home draw in the next round.