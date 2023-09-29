Starting XI: Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Here are the eleven key points that you should know before tomorrow’s clash:

(1) Manchester United face off against Crystal Palace for the second time this week. The Reds defeated the Eagles earlier this week with an imposing scoreline of 3-0, sending them out of the Carabao Cup.

(2) The victory against Crystal Palace in the third round of the EFL Cup came following a narrow 1-0 win versus Burnley in the Premier League. Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Anthony Martial were on the scoresheet in the 3-0 triumph in United’s last match and they will aim to build on to this with another win against the Londoners tomorrow.

(3) Currently sitting 9th in the league standings, Manchester United have a huge job on their hands to return to being in contention to fight for the top-four places and potentially the Premier League title. It is a long season and turnarounds do take place. Erik Ten Hag will have to ensure that his side doesn’t let any more slip-ups and capitalize on the opportunities whenever they present themselves. Defeats against Arsenal, Spurs and Brighton have already left a dampening mood on The Red Devils’ fans. It is time for the players to respond and recuperate their position in the table.

(4) An official statement from Manchester United ruled out Lisandro Martinez for the match. The Argentine defender is set for a prolonged absence from the pitch after the aggravation of the injury he suffered against Arsenal.

(5) New arrival Sergio Reguilon is set to be out of this fixture with a minor injury.

(6) Antony has been called back into training and he is available to feature in the upcoming games. However, the club still continues to monitor the legal proceedings against the player and is yet to make a final decision on his future.

(7) Meanwhile, Crystal Palace head into this match without expecting much after the thrashing they received from United earlier this week. Since winning 3-2 versus Wolves at the start of September, Palace haven’t registered a single win across all competitions but they did manage a goalless draw against Fulham before heading into the EFL Cup.

(8) Roy Hodgson provided an injury update on Odsonne Edouard:

“He’s only missed one game, and that was a Carabao Cup game. This is the first league game he’ll miss. “I don’t have any fears about him building on his good start or doing what he’s been doing when he gets back into the team, but unfortunately this game has come just a little bit too soon and we can’t take the risk of reactivating his slight muscle injury and make it more. “That’s the decision that had to be taken. It’s a tough decision to take when you need players, but I wouldn’t have forgiven myself if we’d have thrown him into this game not 100 percent ready, and then find he’s missing for several injury because the muscle injury, which at the moment is possible for us to handle, suddenly becomes one of those injuries which puts people on the sidelines for up to a month.”

(9) Due to a host of injuries to several first-team players, Hodgson may have to provide chances to the Cyrstal Palace academy players after David Ozoh and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi feature on Tuesday night.

(10) The Palace manager provided his preview of Manchester United’s attributes:

“I don’t think they’ll make many changes. They left three important attacking players in their team out of the game on Tuesday night and replaced them with very good players I might add. “Players like [Marcus] Rashford, [Rasmus] Hojlund and [Bruno] Fernandes, who did not take part in the game, will perhaps be expecting to play in this one ,but I don’t know if there’ll be wholesale changes because the team Erik [ten Hag] put out on Tuesday was a strong one.”

(11) FPL TIP: Marcus Rashford is still a hold option for the upcoming few game weeks. In other news, Mikel Arteta indicated the absence of Bukayo Saka for their match against Bournemouth after the Englishman suffered an injury. Son remains the most favourable option to replace him.