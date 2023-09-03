Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Sunday in search of their first away victory of the season.

Home wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest have sandwiched our loss at Tottenham Hotspur, with the Reds approaching the first international break of the 2023/24 season.

But before that, United must go toe-to-toe with Mikel Arteta’s Gunners once more, having faced Arsenal during our pre-season tour of the United States.

Ten Hag’s team emerged victorious, winning 2- 0 but the Premier League is a different beast.

The latest absentee for United will be Raphael Varane, whose injury after Saturday’s match against Nottingham Forest was confirmed on Wednesday.

Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia, Tom Heaton and Amad are also unavailable, while Mason Mount is also set to be sidelined once more.

Fans will be keen to get another update on new signing Rasmus Hojlund, who Erik spoke positively about last week. The manager’s pre-match media briefing for Arsenal away will be shown on ManUtd.com and in our app this Friday.

For the Gunners, Jurrien Timber suffered a knee injury in their season opener against Nottingham Forest, ruling him out for a lengthy spell. Gabriel Jesus is continuing to work his way back to fitness, while Takehiro Tomiyasu served his suspension for the red card he received in the Gunners’ match against Crystal Palace last week, and is back in contention for our trip to the Emirates.

Folarin Balogun, Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga are all expected to miss out.

LAST SEASON

United and Arsenal shared the spoils last term in the Premier League, with one win each, but neither side was able to break the other’s serve (to coin a tennis reference). The home advantage for both teams paid dividends as Ten Hag’s side won the Old Trafford clash 3-1 in September before Arteta’s men defeated United 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium in the return fixture.

This Sunday’s clash, on 3 September, takes place 364 days after the two sides’ first meeting last season. But this time it is Arsenal who are at home, with that match at the Theatre of Dreams last year prompting good memories for United players and fans alike.

Antony scored on his debut and Marcus Rashford bagged a brace as Erik’s men toppled a Gunners outfit that were unbeaten in the league until that point.

In the return fixture, at the back end of April, Rashford scored once more and Lisandro Martinez got his first goal for the club, but it wasn’t enough for United to claim the win as a Bukayo Saka finish and an Eddie Nketiah double edged the match for the home side.

United have beaten Arsenal 99 times in all competitions over the years, from 238 matches between the clubs. The Gunners, on the other hand, have won 86 of our meetings.

Should the Reds come away from the Emirates Stadium with a win on Sunday, we will rack up a century of victories against Arsenal - becoming the first-ever side to do so.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 4:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 11:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League to watch the match. Those Stateside can watch on NBC or accompanying streaming services. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

Peacock or NBC app if you’re in the US. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

UK viewers will need Sky Premier League streaming services.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Sancho