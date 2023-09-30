Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: Live Stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Fresh from their EFL Cup third-round meeting on Tuesday, Manchester United and Crystal Palace renew acquaintances at Old Trafford for a Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils secured a comprehensive 3-0 win over the Eagles last time out, and they are now seeking to end the month on a high by claiming their third successive victory in all competitions.

Erik ten Hag believes that his side are making progress and that there is “still a lot to come” from his players, who are now preparing for the second of four consecutive home games in all competitions, with Saturday’s clash against Palace followed by a Champions League contest with Galatasaray and a top-flight meeting with Brentford.

Man United, who currently sit ninth in the Premier League table and five points behind the top four, will be keen to rebuild a strong run of form at Old Trafford after seeing their 31-game unbeaten home run in all tournaments brought to an end by Brighton & Hove Albion two weeks ago.

The Red Devils can be confident of following up their midweek morale-boosting win over Palace with another success on Saturday, as they have won 13 of their last 16 top-flight home meetings with the Eagles.

nited have confirmed that Antony, who has missed the last three games, “will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed” amid domestic abuse allegations made against him.

Ten Hag has also revealed that Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay are fit to feature after missing Tuesday’s game through illness, but Lisandro Martinez (foot) is ruled out for an “extended period” and Sergio Reguilon will miss Saturday’s match with a “minor injury”; the Red Devils are also having to cope without Jadon Sancho (disciplinary reasons), as well as injured quintet Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia (all muscle), Amad Diallo (knee) and Kobbie Mainoo (ankle).

With three left-back all nursing injuries, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat could continue as a makeshift left-back after making his debut in defence on Tuesday, while the absence of Martinez will see one of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire or Jonny Evans partner Raphael Varane at centre-back.

Mason Mount, who recovered from a hamstring injury to play the first 45 minutes in midweek, could start his first Premier League game in over a month alongside Casemiro, while Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund are all set to be recalled to the first XI.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 3:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which means 10:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those Stateside can watch on Peacock streaming services. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through FuboTV.

Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United starting lineup: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Amrabat; Casemiro, Mount; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund