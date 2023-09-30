Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-1 Crystal Palace

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 0-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the Premier League.
Andre Onana - 5
He didn’t have a busy game, but you wonder if David De Gea saves that.
Diogo Dalot - 6
Has improved in the final third in recent games and nearly got rewarded towards the end. Didn’t do much wrong defensively.
Raphael Varane - 7
Solid in defensive transition and was let down by some of his teammates in the backline.
Victor Lindelof - 3
Offers nothing on the ball; this isn’t a problem when he’s got a partner to progress the ball but it is a problem when he doesn’t have someone doing it for him. He’s not good enough defensively to compensate for this.
Sofyan Amrabat - 4
Made a good start but struggled off the ball and got harried a little when he was on it. His qualities are still quite important to the side, but that was a tough afternoon for the new signing.
Casemiro - 4
Just really sloppy on the ball and didn’t score a goal to make up for it.
Bruno Fernandes - 5
Had a quiet game by his standard. Most of the attacks came from the left, which didn’t help.
Mason Mount - 6
Made a great start to the game before the game got away from him and his teammates.
Facundo Pellistri - 3
Just don’t see it with him. He works hard but isn’t physical enough to recover the ball and offers no threat going forward.
Marcus Rashford - 4
The threat tends to make up for the frustrating decision making but he didn’t offer any today.
Rasmus Hojlund - 5
There’s a lot to like about Hojlund but he feels like the perfect backup for a main man right now. He could become the main man someday but he’s not quite there at the moment.
Subs
Alejandro Garnacho - 6
Had two decent efforts.
Antony Martial and Christian Eriksen - 3
Had no impact.
Donny van de Beek, Harry Maguire - N/A
Manager
Erik ten Hag - 3
Playing two center-backs who offer nothing on the ball is painful viewing. Hannibal Mejbri’s energy and calmness on the ball were missing today, so he got a few decisions wrong right from the start. Too many sloppy passes from senior players don’t help, but the manager needs to settle on a way of playing that doesn’t lead to so many sloppy passes. He’s running out of excuses.
