Manchester United do not suspend Antony amid allegations of domestic violence

Manchester United and Brazil winger Antony is facing allegations of domestic violence, and as a result has been dropped from the Brazilian national team ahead of upcoming international fixtures. United did not suspend the Brazilian winger despite the emergence of graphic images and allegations of domestic violence against his former partner.

The club released only this brief statement in acknowledgement of the allegations and ongoing investigation:

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.

Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

This statement comes in the midst of external pressure to suspend the player after the recent saga over Mason Greenwood, who is now with Getafe on loan. The Spanish club have been making notorious social media posts celebrating the alleged abuser’s arrival, and with United making it clear in statements that they consider protecting Greenwood a priority while also considering charities protecting women to be “hostile,” that they have little sense of duty to actually hold players accountable until they’re forced to.

#MUFC have resisted call from charities to suspend Antony in wake of allegations he assaulted a former girlfriend. Club say treating matter "seriously"/"considering impact" of allegations on survivors of abuse. PFA in at Utd today. Antony denies wrongdoing https://t.co/Lq2ZkydwVC — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) September 6, 2023

So it looks as though Antony will continue to play despite being accused of terrible things and playing poorly, already a shift away from how the club handled the Greenwood situation. Antony being one of Erik ten Hag’s marquee signings is surely a factor, similar to Greenwood’s contract as well as ten Hag’s at the very least indifference to the allegations made against Greenwood when it came to his support for bringing him back.

Of course there is also ten Hag’s character praise of Marc Overmars to consider, romanticizing his potential return after it came to light he was abusing his position as director of football at Ajax by sending pictures of his genitalia along with inappropriate messages to his female employees. Overmars stepped down from his position in early 2022, later joining Royal Antwerp in a controversial move which cost the club several sponsorships.

The club hierarchy have shown their disorderly handling of similar situations before, so unless there is proper outrage over his inclusion it seems as though Antony will continue playing for Manchester United.