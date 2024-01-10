Transfer Roundup: Jadon Sancho loaned to Dortmund, Hannibal linked to Sevilla, and more...

Manchester United have had little to do with incoming transfers since the start of the January transfer window, but there has been a lot of talk around players finding a way out of the troubled club. With Financial Fair Play restrictions and an inflated wage bill any outgoings are a necessity for future plans to be cultivated, and it’s been made clear by the incoming INEOS group that clearing out the squad is an early priority.

Here is a roundup of the latest news and rumors.

And end (for now) to the Sancho drama

An agreement has reportedly been reached for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho to return to Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. Fabrizio Romano gave it his “here we go” stamp of approval on Wednesday, reporting the German club will only pay a total of €4m in salary and loan fees for their former player, an embarrassing number for United after failing to negotiate a permanent move away.

⚫️ Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! Deal in place between Man United and BVB on loan, NO buy option.



Understand Sancho can travel later today for medical.



BVB will cover part of the salary plus loan fee. €4m package.



Boarding completed ✈️ @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/sExTKKBQwY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2024

Sancho of course didn’t help the situation much by continuing his beef with manager Erik ten Hag

Hannibal Mejbri on verge of La Liga move

Midfielder Hannibal Mejbri could be set for a move to La Liga side Sevilla, a team desperate for reinforcements after a poor start to the season. The dynastic UEFA Europa League side has plummeted over the last couple of seasons and currently sits just one point above the drop zone.

Hannibal, who has made a few but not many first-team appearances for United this season, is understandably hungry for more action. His fit or ability to transform this Sevilla team is unknown, but the experience would no doubt be more positive than sitting on the bench.

Sevilla advancing towards agreement to sign Hannibal Mejbri on loan from Man Utd. Everton still keen but as things stands #SevillaFC offer favoured by #MUFC & 20yo. Deal would likely include high option to turn permanent + buy-back clause @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/jekWmLz2fu — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 10, 2024

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Everton were another suitor for Hannibal but a move abroad is favored by United.

The move to Sevilla could also include an option to buy in the Summer, but would not be an obligation and would include a buy-back clause for United should Hannibal continue his development and become a player close to what fans hope he can be.

Martial expected to see out contract and become a free agent this summer

Unsurprisingly, Anthony Martial looks set to stay at United until his contract runs up in June, at which point he would become a free agent. As things currently stand, Martial’s hefty wages prove a minor hurdle to teams interested in signing him in January, and the player has reportedly rejected offers to move.

Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports reported that Marseille and Fenerbahce were among clubs interested in his services, but any deal would likely be put off until Martial can negotiate contracts with anyone beyond January. His current wages would not be matched by anyone looking for a move this window.

Exclusive: Anthony Martial intends to stay at #ManchesterUnited until the summer and has rejected interest from the likes of #Marseille and #Fenerbahce. As it stands his contract expires in June w/#MUFC unlikely to trigger extension. More on #SSN and here: https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx pic.twitter.com/XhORGDelMQ — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) January 10, 2024

United have been looking to move Martial on for the past couple of seasons, but there hasn’t been much interest given his poor form when fit on top of his struggles to stay fit. A loan to Sevilla in 2021/22 failed to raise his stock on the market, and it seems all but certain now that his once-promising United career will limp on until June.

Facundo Pellistri may find permanent move away

United and Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri rounds out a list of unsettled players who could find a move away, with permanent options emerging.

According to Mirror Sport, Pellistri has drawn interest from Eredivisie and Major League Soccer, with LA Galaxy named as a potential destination for the 22-year-old.

EXCL: PSV Eindhoven approach Man United over loan deal for Facundo Pellistri — negotiations are starting.



Understand LA Galaxy also want Pellistri with plan to submit permanent transfer proposal soon, up to Man Utd and player.



More to follow in the next days. pic.twitter.com/5SZXvEWOge — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2024

Pellistri has failed to find a way into the first team plans at Old Trafford under both Erik ten Hag and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after arriving at the deadline ahead of the 2020-21 season. Loans away to La Liga haven’t seemed to help his case much, nor has his continued inclusion in the Uruguay national team picture. At this point it seems a matter of time before he finds a way out to find regular playing time at the club level.